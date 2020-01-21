Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Janney Montgomery Scott

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $18.50 price objective on the bank’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.53.

NYSE:RF traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,584,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,567,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.89. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $17.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 23.42%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 18,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $299,514.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,546.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $512,908.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,382.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

