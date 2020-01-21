Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Korn Ferry’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Korn Ferry in a research report issued on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $3.16 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.32.

KFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Korn Ferry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Sidoti cut their price target on Korn Ferry from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Korn Ferry stock opened at $43.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.06. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.13. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $49.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $492.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.92 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,437,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,688,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,161,000 after purchasing an additional 74,062 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,546,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 23,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 66,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 24,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.08%.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

