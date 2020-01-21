Research Analysts Set Expectations for Charles Schwab Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:SCHW)

Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Charles Schwab in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.62 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.53. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s FY2021 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SCHW. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Sandler O’Neill set a $45.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

SCHW opened at $48.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.39. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 28,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,431,978.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $149,657.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,364 shares of company stock worth $17,174,848 over the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.2% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.8% in the third quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 33,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

