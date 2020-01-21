Research Analysts Set Expectations for Iamgold Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:IAG)

Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Iamgold in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.23.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Iamgold had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IAG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iamgold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iamgold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.06.

NYSE:IAG opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. Iamgold has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $4.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of -0.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Iamgold by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 48,522,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $165,460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020,206 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Iamgold by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,487,201 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,206,000 after purchasing an additional 366,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Iamgold by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,025,648 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,508,000 after purchasing an additional 580,686 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Iamgold by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,795,111 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,109 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of Iamgold by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,141,394 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 290,269 shares during the period. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Harmer Peter sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $790,700.00.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

