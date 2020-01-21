Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) in a report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RTN has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Restaurant Group to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Friday. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Restaurant Group to a sector performer rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 161.25 ($2.12).

Shares of Restaurant Group stock opened at GBX 137.80 ($1.81) on Monday. Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of GBX 110.10 ($1.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 167.70 ($2.21). The company has a market cap of $663.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 152.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 144.60.

Restaurant Group Company Profile

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

