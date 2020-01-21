Reviewing Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) & S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA)

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) and S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Private Financial and S & T Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Private Financial 22.40% 10.15% 0.92% S & T Bancorp 28.32% 10.75% 1.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Boston Private Financial and S & T Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Private Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A S & T Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

Boston Private Financial has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, S & T Bancorp has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.0% of Boston Private Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.0% of S & T Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Boston Private Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of S & T Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Boston Private Financial and S & T Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Private Financial $311.29 million 3.28 $80.38 million $0.97 12.65 S & T Bancorp $339.01 million 4.05 $105.33 million $3.01 13.29

S & T Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Boston Private Financial. Boston Private Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than S & T Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Boston Private Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. S & T Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Boston Private Financial pays out 49.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. S & T Bancorp pays out 37.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Boston Private Financial has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and S & T Bancorp has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Summary

S & T Bancorp beats Boston Private Financial on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include loans to individuals, such as residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans on investment or vacation properties, unsecured and secured personal lines of credits, home equity loans, and overdraft protection; and loans to businesses consisting of commercial and mortgage loans, revolving lines of credit, working capital loans, equipment financing, community lending programs, and construction and land loans. In addition, it provides wealth management solutions comprising customized investment solutions, wealth planning, trust, and family office services for high net worth individuals and families; services for pension funds, endowments, trusts, foundations and select institutions, mutual funds, and high net worth individuals and their families; and financial planning, tax planning and preparation, estate and insurance planning, retirement planning, charitable planning, and intergenerational gifting and succession planning. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated offices in Boston, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Jose, and Florida. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

S & T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits. It also manages private investment accounts for individuals and institutions. In addition, the company distributes life insurance and long-term disability income insurance products, as well as offers title insurance agency services to commercial customers. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 58 branches located in 15 counties in Pennsylvania; 4 community banking branches and a leased branch in Ohio; and a loan production office in western New York. S&T Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

