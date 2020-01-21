Reviewing Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) & PNC Financial Services Group (NASDAQ:PNC)

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) and PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.8% of Northwest Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of PNC Financial Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Northwest Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of PNC Financial Services Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Northwest Bancshares and PNC Financial Services Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northwest Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00 PNC Financial Services Group 0 7 5 0 2.42

PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus target price of $154.39, suggesting a potential upside of 0.67%. Given PNC Financial Services Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PNC Financial Services Group is more favorable than Northwest Bancshares.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Northwest Bancshares and PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northwest Bancshares $467.48 million 3.74 $105.49 million $1.02 16.07 PNC Financial Services Group $21.62 billion 3.16 $5.37 billion $11.39 13.46

PNC Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Northwest Bancshares. PNC Financial Services Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northwest Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Northwest Bancshares and PNC Financial Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northwest Bancshares 21.99% 8.57% 1.10% PNC Financial Services Group 24.83% 10.92% 1.33%

Dividends

Northwest Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. PNC Financial Services Group pays an annual dividend of $4.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Northwest Bancshares pays out 70.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PNC Financial Services Group pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Northwest Bancshares has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and PNC Financial Services Group has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Northwest Bancshares has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PNC Financial Services Group has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PNC Financial Services Group beats Northwest Bancshares on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets. The company was founded on June 29, 2001 and is headquartered in Warren, PA.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels. The Corporate & Institutional Banking segment provides secured and unsecured loans, letters of credit, and equipment leases; and cash and investment management, receivables management, disbursement, fund transfer, information reporting, and global trade services, as well as foreign exchange, derivative, security underwriting, loan syndication, merger and acquisition advisory, and equity capital market advisory related services for corporations, government, and not-for-profit entities. This segment also offers commercial loan servicing and technology solutions for the commercial real estate finance industry. The Asset Management Group segment provides investment and retirement planning, customized investment management, private banking, tailored credit, and trust management and administration solutions; and multi-generational family planning products, such as estate, financial, tax planning, fiduciary, investment management and consulting, private banking, personal administrative, asset custody, and customized performance reporting services. This segment also provides chief investment officer, custody, private real estate, cash and fixed income client solutions, and retirement administration services; and mutual funds and investment strategies. The BlackRock segment offers single- and multi-asset class portfolios; and investment and risk management services technology platform. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,372 branches and 9,162 ATMs. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

