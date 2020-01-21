Reviewing United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) and SBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBTB)

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) and SBT Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SBTB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Bancorp and SBT Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bancorp $24.89 million 3.44 $4.28 million N/A N/A SBT Bancorp $21.39 million 3.30 $4.11 million N/A N/A

United Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than SBT Bancorp.

Dividends

United Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. SBT Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. United Bancorp has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. United Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

United Bancorp has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SBT Bancorp has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.8% of United Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of SBT Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of United Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of SBT Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares United Bancorp and SBT Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bancorp 18.88% 11.98% 1.04% SBT Bancorp 16.94% N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for United Bancorp and SBT Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A SBT Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

United Bancorp beats SBT Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers brokerage services. As of April 24, 2019, it operated through a network of 19 banking offices in the Ohio counties of Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Martins Ferry, Ohio.

About SBT Bancorp

SBT Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Simsbury Bank & Trust Company, Inc. that provides commercial banking services to individual consumers and small businesses in Connecticut. The company offers FDIC-insured checking, savings, IRA accounts, and 401K rollover accounts; commercial loans and residential mortgage programs, as well as home equity lines and loans; safe deposits and other customary non-deposit banking services; Internet banking services; and investment products. It operates through branch offices in the towns of Granby, Avon, Bloomfield, and West Hartford, Connecticut; and six ATMs. SBT Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Weatogue, Connecticut.

