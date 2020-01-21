Rimbit (RBT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.00

Rimbit (CURRENCY:RBT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One Rimbit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Rimbit has a total market cap of $51,326.00 and $2.00 worth of Rimbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rimbit has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Rimbit

Rimbit (CRYPTO:RBT) is a coin. Rimbit’s total supply is 401,578,118 coins and its circulating supply is 197,581,050 coins. The official website for Rimbit is www.rimbit.com. The official message board for Rimbit is www.rimbit.com/forums. Rimbit’s official Twitter account is @rimbitcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rimbit

Rimbit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rimbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rimbit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rimbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

