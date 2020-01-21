Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Given New GBX 3,800 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,900 ($51.30) to GBX 3,800 ($49.99) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a sector performer rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 4,450 ($58.54) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($61.83) price target (down from GBX 5,500 ($72.35)) on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Friday, October 11th. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,460 ($58.67) to GBX 4,100 ($53.93) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,850 ($63.80) to GBX 4,890 ($64.33) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a GBX 3,820 ($50.25) price target (down from GBX 4,340 ($57.09)) on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,363.86 ($57.40).

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

LON RIO opened at GBX 4,540.50 ($59.73) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,447.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,330.87. Rio Tinto has a 52 week low of GBX 3,750 ($49.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29). The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97. The stock has a market cap of $58.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.69.

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 12,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,226 ($55.59), for a total transaction of £521,784.22 ($686,377.56).

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.