Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Price Target Increased to GBX 4,890 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,850 ($63.80) to GBX 4,890 ($64.33) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RIO. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 3,820 ($50.25) target price (down previously from GBX 4,340 ($57.09)) on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 4,450 ($58.54) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($56.56) target price on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Friday. Finally, Independent Research dropped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,500 ($59.19) to GBX 4,300 ($56.56) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,363.86 ($57.40).

RIO stock opened at GBX 4,677 ($61.52) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Rio Tinto has a 52-week low of GBX 3,750 ($49.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,447.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,330.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87.

In other news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 12,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,226 ($55.59), for a total transaction of £521,784.22 ($686,377.56).

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

