Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its holdings in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 67.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,946 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 50,328 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Rio Tinto by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,621 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 41,834 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Rio Tinto by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 843 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new position in Rio Tinto in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Clark Megan bought 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.33 per share, with a total value of $49,523.25.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $60.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.71. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 12 month low of $47.88 and a 12 month high of $64.02.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RIO shares. HSBC lowered Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Rio Tinto from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rio Tinto from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $867.26.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

