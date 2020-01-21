RLI (RLI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

RLI (NYSE:RLI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect RLI to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $93.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.10. RLI has a 52-week low of $64.53 and a 52-week high of $99.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get RLI alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on RLI. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 price objective on RLI and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

In other news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $133,309.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.