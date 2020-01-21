Rogers Communications (RCI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect Rogers Communications to post earnings of C$1.02 per share for the quarter.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.31 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.85 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th.

In other news, Director Bonnie Brooks acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$61.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$475,671.56. Also, insider Rogers Control Trust acquired 5,689,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$69.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$394,025,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,689,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$394,025,575.

