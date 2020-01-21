Rostelecom OJSC (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rostelecom OJSC (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Rostelecom OJSC stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.49. Rostelecom OJSC has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.89.

About Rostelecom OJSC

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom provides telecommunications services in Russia and Europe. The company offers communication services, such as local, intra-zone, long-distance domestic and international fixed-line telephone, and mobile services, as well as data transmission, Internet, Pay TV, VPN, data center, and radio communication services; and rents communication channels.

