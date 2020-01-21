Rotork (LON:ROR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Rotork (LON:ROR) in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 330 ($4.34) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Rotork from GBX 295 ($3.88) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. HSBC lowered Rotork to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 330 ($4.34) in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Rotork from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Rotork to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 326.42 ($4.29).

Get Rotork alerts:

ROR stock opened at GBX 325 ($4.28) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and a PE ratio of 31.25. Rotork has a 1-year low of GBX 261.50 ($3.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 344.70 ($4.53). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 330.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 316.15.

In other news, insider Jonathan Davis acquired 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 336 ($4.42) per share, with a total value of £1,478.40 ($1,944.75).

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.