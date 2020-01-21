Royal Bank of Canada Increases Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Price Target to GBX 2,850

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ABF. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,950 ($38.81) to GBX 3,020 ($39.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,650 ($34.86) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Associated British Foods to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,750 ($36.17) in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,918 ($38.38).

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Shares of ABF opened at GBX 2,612 ($34.36) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.51. Associated British Foods has a one year low of GBX 2,078.81 ($27.35) and a one year high of GBX 2,704.27 ($35.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,589.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,397.84.

In other Associated British Foods news, insider John Bason sold 20,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,536 ($33.36), for a total transaction of £528,172.72 ($694,781.27).

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.