Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €120.00 Price Target for Siemens (FRA:SIE)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SIE. Bank of America set a €142.00 ($165.12) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group set a €127.00 ($147.67) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays set a €123.00 ($143.02) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. HSBC set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €127.18 ($147.88).

Get Siemens alerts:

Shares of SIE opened at €116.82 ($135.84) on Friday. Siemens has a 52 week low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 52 week high of €133.39 ($155.10). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €117.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is €104.34.

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.