Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Performer” Rating for Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR)

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR)‘s stock had its “sector performer” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,740 ($36.04) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 2,900 ($38.15) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,487.50 ($32.72).

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Shares of LON:FEVR opened at GBX 1,458 ($19.18) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 26.61. Fevertree Drinks has a 1 year low of GBX 1,697.02 ($22.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,290 ($43.28). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,064.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,156.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.