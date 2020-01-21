Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 265 ($3.49) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 250 ($3.29). Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 61.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on STAN. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “conviction-buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.15) price objective (down from GBX 1,020 ($13.42)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.18) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Chartered has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 691.27 ($9.09).

STAN opened at GBX 682.20 ($8.97) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 708.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 685.54. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion and a PE ratio of 37.48. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of GBX 573.80 ($7.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 742.60 ($9.77).

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

