Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) PT Set at GBX 2,850 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) received a GBX 2,850 ($37.49) target price from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,900 ($38.15) to GBX 2,780 ($36.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.15) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 3,100 ($40.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,806.67 ($36.92).

Shares of LON:RDSB opened at GBX 2,210 ($29.07) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,233.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,330.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The company has a market cap of $82.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.80.

Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

