RTL Group (EBR:RTL) Given a €47.50 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.50 ($55.23) price objective on RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RTL has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HSBC set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €50.40 ($58.60).

RTL Group has a twelve month low of €59.84 ($69.58) and a twelve month high of €76.02 ($88.40).

About RTL Group

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

