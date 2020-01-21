RWE (FRA:RWE) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RWE has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on RWE and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DZ Bank set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.50 ($37.79) price target on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €29.60 ($34.42).

Get RWE alerts:

Shares of FRA:RWE opened at €31.29 ($36.38) on Friday. RWE has a 12-month low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 12-month high of €23.28 ($27.07). The business has a 50 day moving average of €27.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of €26.28.

About RWE

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.