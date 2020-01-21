RWE (FRA:RWE) PT Set at €29.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RWE. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.80 ($28.84) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €29.60 ($34.42).

FRA RWE opened at €31.29 ($36.38) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €27.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of €26.28. RWE has a twelve month low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a twelve month high of €23.28 ($27.07).

About RWE

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

