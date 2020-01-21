RWE (FRA:RWE) PT Set at €34.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RWE. UBS Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on RWE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.80 ($28.84) target price on RWE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on RWE and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €29.60 ($34.42).

Shares of RWE opened at €31.20 ($36.28) on Monday. RWE has a 52 week low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 52 week high of €23.28 ($27.07). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €27.35 and a 200-day moving average of €26.28.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

