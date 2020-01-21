SafeCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $46.00 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0236 or 0.00000273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $655,125.00 and $46.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded up 6.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

