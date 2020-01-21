Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.25 price objective on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Safestore Holdings plc is a real estate investment trust. The company provides self-storage facilities for personal and business customers primarily in the United Kingdom and France. Safestore Holdings plc is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom. “
OTCMKTS:SFSHF opened at $8.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.28. Safestore has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $8.37.
Safestore Company Profile
UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.
