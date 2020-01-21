Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) will be announcing its Q4 2019 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SASR stock opened at $36.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.83 and a 1 year high of $38.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SASR shares. Sandler O’Neill raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

