Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) a €65.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BMW has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($108.14) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €74.55 ($86.69).

Bayerische Motoren Werke stock opened at €71.64 ($83.30) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 52 week low of €58.04 ($67.49) and a 52 week high of €78.30 ($91.05). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €73.59 and its 200 day moving average price is €68.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.29.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

