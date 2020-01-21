Saputo (TSE:SAP) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Press coverage about Saputo (TSE:SAP) has trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Saputo earned a daily sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Saputo stock opened at C$39.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.01. Saputo has a twelve month low of C$37.38 and a twelve month high of C$46.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.89 billion. Analysts forecast that Saputo will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded Saputo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$49.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Saputo in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$45.67.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.

