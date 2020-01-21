Savills (LON:SVS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Savills (LON:SVS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Savills in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Savills alerts:

SVS stock opened at GBX 1,222 ($16.07) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,119.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 957.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Savills has a 12 month low of GBX 763.50 ($10.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,238 ($16.29).

Savills Company Profile

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure property; and offers corporate finance advice, investment management, and a range of property related financial services.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Savills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.