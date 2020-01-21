Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €10.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Pareto Securities set a €8.40 ($9.77) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Oddo Bhf set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, HSBC set a €10.50 ($12.21) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schaeffler currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €8.75 ($10.18).

Shares of SHA opened at €9.61 ($11.17) on Friday. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a 12 month high of €16.74 ($19.47). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €7.98.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

