Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Schlumberger in a report released on Saturday, January 18th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.38.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SLB. TheStreet cut Schlumberger from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.06.

SLB stock opened at $38.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.59. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $792,741.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,155.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $151,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,735 shares of company stock worth $3,594,864 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 14,172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,796,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741,700 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 14,241.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,921,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,868,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,571,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,320 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 28.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,216,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,921,000 after purchasing an additional 717,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 94.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,056,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,088,000 after purchasing an additional 512,900 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

