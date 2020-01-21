Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SU. Barclays set a €103.00 ($119.77) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($117.44) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €88.00 ($102.33).

Get Schneider Electric alerts:

SU opened at €93.28 ($108.47) on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €91.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €82.54. Schneider Electric has a 52-week low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a 52-week high of €76.34 ($88.77).

Schneider Electric Company Profile

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.