Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,793.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,733,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,944,000 after buying an additional 8,271,920 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,200,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,827,000 after buying an additional 9,845 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 425.2% during the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 1,116,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,684,000 after purchasing an additional 904,253 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 514,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,865,000 after acquiring an additional 107,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,317,000 after acquiring an additional 61,117 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHH stock opened at $46.86 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $48.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.20.

