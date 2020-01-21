Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $74.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.73 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SBCF opened at $30.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.15. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $31.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

