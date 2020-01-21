Seaport Global Securities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ashland Global in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.21). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ASH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ashland Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ashland Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.13.

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $76.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.44 and a 200-day moving average of $75.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.24. Ashland Global has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $81.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Ashland Global in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Ashland Global in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Ashland Global by 216.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Peter Ganz sold 1,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $106,715.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,894.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Heitman sold 509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $40,205.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,860.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,982 shares of company stock valued at $314,538. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.