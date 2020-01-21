Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR) Given New GBX 589 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR) had its target price hoisted by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 589 ($7.75) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a conviction-buy rating on the stock.

SIR opened at GBX 462 ($6.08) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 427.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 425.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.54, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.42. Secure Income REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 3.95 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 463 ($6.09). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 9.49.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. Secure Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 0.35%.

About Secure Income REIT

Secure Income REIT specialises in generating long term, inflation protected, secure income from real estate investments. Its investment strategy is designed to satisfy investors' growing requirements for high quality, safe, inflation protected income flows. At 30 June 2018, the Group's investment property portfolio was valued at £2.3 billion, producing £124.5 million per annum of rental income from long term leases with a weighted average unexpired term to expiry of 21.4 years.

