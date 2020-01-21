Secure Income REIT PLC (SIR) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 23rd

Secure Income REIT PLC (LON:SIR) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.06) per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of SIR opened at GBX 461 ($6.06) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 427.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 425.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 9.47. Secure Income REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 3.95 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 463 ($6.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.54, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Secure Income REIT from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 589 ($7.75) and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Secure Income REIT

Secure Income REIT specialises in generating long term, inflation protected, secure income from real estate investments. Its investment strategy is designed to satisfy investors' growing requirements for high quality, safe, inflation protected income flows. At 30 June 2018, the Group's investment property portfolio was valued at £2.3 billion, producing £124.5 million per annum of rental income from long term leases with a weighted average unexpired term to expiry of 21.4 years.

