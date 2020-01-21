Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for central nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of SLS-002, SLS-006, SLS-008, SLS-010 and SLS-012 which are in clinical stage. Seelos Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Apricus Biosciences Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SEEL. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.44.

NASDAQ SEEL traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,319. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29. Seelos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seelos Therapeutics will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 371.5% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 52,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 41,242 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 15.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 41,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 412.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 82,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 66,028 shares in the last quarter. 12.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company is focused on neurological and psychiatric disorders, including orphan indications. Its lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.

