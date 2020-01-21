SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Price Target Increased to GBX 900 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 825 ($10.85) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SGRO. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 735 ($9.67) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 870 ($11.44) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 990 ($13.02) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of SEGRO to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 840 ($11.05) to GBX 869 ($11.43) in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 862 ($11.34).

SGRO opened at GBX 894.60 ($11.77) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 881.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 816.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.38. SEGRO has a 12-month low of GBX 623.60 ($8.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 903.90 ($11.89). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.31.

In other SEGRO news, insider Susan (Sue) Clayton bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 860 ($11.31) per share, with a total value of £60,200 ($79,189.69).

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

