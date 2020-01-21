SelfSell Hits Market Cap of $135,917.00 (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One SelfSell coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, Bitinka and OKEx. SelfSell has a total market cap of $135,917.00 and $24,843.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SelfSell has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00042311 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000235 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SelfSell Coin Profile

SSC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official website is www.selfsell.com. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SelfSell Coin Trading

SelfSell can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, OKEx and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfSell should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SelfSell using one of the exchanges listed above.

