Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Price Target Cut to GBX 789

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) had its price objective reduced by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 885 ($11.64) to GBX 789 ($10.38) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SHB. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Liberum Capital decreased their target price on Shaftesbury from GBX 1,025 ($13.48) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays downgraded Shaftesbury to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 740 ($9.73) in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 915 ($12.04) target price (up from GBX 860 ($11.31)) on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Shaftesbury to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Shaftesbury currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 865.63 ($11.39).

LON:SHB opened at GBX 924.50 ($12.16) on Friday. Shaftesbury has a twelve month low of GBX 734 ($9.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 992.50 ($13.06). The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 928.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 881.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $8.70. Shaftesbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.12%.

Shaftesbury Company Profile

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which owns a portfolio extending to 15 acres in the heart of London's West End. Shaftesbury focuses on retail, restaurants and leisure in highly popular, sought-after and prosperous locations mainly concentrated in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown but also include substantial ownership in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

