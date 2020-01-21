Siemens (FRA:SIE) Given a €140.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SIE has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Commerzbank set a €133.00 ($154.65) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Independent Research set a €118.00 ($137.21) target price on Siemens and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €127.18 ($147.88).

Shares of FRA SIE opened at €116.64 ($135.63) on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €117.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is €104.34. Siemens has a 52-week low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 52-week high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

