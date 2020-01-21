Sigmaroc (LON:SRC) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Sigmaroc (LON:SRC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:SRC opened at GBX 51 ($0.67) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 50.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 44.70. The stock has a market cap of $129.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00. Sigmaroc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 38.04 ($0.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 53.65 ($0.71). The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.22.

Get Sigmaroc alerts:

In other news, insider Garth Palmer bought 34,856 shares of Sigmaroc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of £17,428 ($22,925.55).

About Sigmaroc

SigmaRoc plc invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Guernsey, and Jersey. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete, as well as supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sigmaroc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigmaroc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.