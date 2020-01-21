Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Raised to $113.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $113.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised Skyworks Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Skyworks Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.45.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ SWKS traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $125.10. The company had a trading volume of 500,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $66.29 and a 1 year high of $125.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.89 and a 200-day moving average of $92.43.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $827.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.01 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 25.28%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $452,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,370,288.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $148,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 255,441 shares of company stock valued at $26,738,893. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,477 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 13,443 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 11,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.