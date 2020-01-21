Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Raised to $140.00 at Benchmark

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price lifted by analysts at Benchmark from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $124.17 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $66.29 and a twelve month high of $125.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.89 and its 200 day moving average is $92.43. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $827.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $452,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,370,288.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $201,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,706.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,441 shares of company stock worth $26,738,893 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 492.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

