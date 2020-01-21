Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Slate Retail REIT in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James analyst J. Rodrigues expects that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for Slate Retail REIT’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.29). The company had revenue of C$45.61 million during the quarter.

