SmartMesh Hits Market Capitalization of $4.49 Million (SMT)

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. SmartMesh has a total market cap of $4.49 million and $34,819.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartMesh token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io and Huobi. During the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SmartMesh alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00037512 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $474.77 or 0.05481615 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00026875 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00034147 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00127486 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001283 BTC.

About SmartMesh

SMT is a token. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 tokens. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh. SmartMesh’s official website is smartmesh.io.

Buying and Selling SmartMesh

SmartMesh can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartMesh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartMesh should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartMesh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartMesh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartMesh and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.