Software (ETR:SOW) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Software (ETR:SOW) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SOW has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. HSBC set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.80 ($36.98) price objective on Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on shares of Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Software presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €33.33 ($38.76).

Shares of Software stock opened at €32.81 ($38.15) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €31.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is €28.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. Software has a 12 month low of €22.80 ($26.51) and a 12 month high of €35.22 ($40.95). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.44.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

